Man robbed, handcuffed after responding to escort ad

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) - Hillsboro police say a man was robbed and later fired upon after arranging to meet a prostitute though an online ad.

Lt. Henry Reimann says the man was ambushed by a group at the meeting spot late Sunday and handcuffed with zip-ties.

The victim managed to free himself, but was then chased by a young man armed with a rifle. Reimann says about a half-dozen shots were fired, but none hit the man.

No arrests have been made.

