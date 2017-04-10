Photo from Twiter video, taken by Jayse Anspach, of a man who was drug off a plane in Chicago, it was set for Louisville.

CHICAGO, Ill. (WHAS11) -- A man who reportedly refused to give up his seat on an overbooked United flight from Chicago to Louisville was forcibly dragged from the plane Sunday.

WHAS11 in Kentucky received social media videos from viewers that show the incident. The man was forced out of his seat by officials and dragged him down the aisle.

@united @FoxNews @CNN not a good way to treat a Doctor trying to get to work because they overbooked pic.twitter.com/sj9oHk94Ik — Tyler Bridges (@Tyler_Bridges) April 9, 2017

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

The flight was overbooked, according to United Airlines, so the airline asked for volunteers to leave the aircraft.

The United Airlines Contract of Carriage Document

This man said he had to get home and refused to voluntarily give up his seat and that's when police were called to remove him.

@WHAS11 #United overbooked and wanted 4 of us to volunteer to give up our seats for personnel that needed to be at work the next day. — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

United Airlines gave WHAS11 this response:

“Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate. We apologize for the overbook situation. Further details on the removed customer should be directed to authorities.”

There was no word on the condition of the man removed from the plane.

One passenger said after the incident: "..kids were crying and people are disturbed."

Audra D. Bridges, a Louisville resident, gave her account of the flight Sunday night.

Passengers were told at the gate that the flight was overbooked and United, offering $400 and a hotel stay, was looking for one volunteer to take another flight to Louisville at 3 p.m. Monday.

Passengers were allowed to board the flight, Bridges said, and once the flight was filled those on the plane were told that four people needed to give up their seats to stand-by United employees who needed to be in Louisville on Monday for a flight.

Passengers were told that the flight would not take off until the United crew had seats, Bridges said, and the offer was increased to $800, but no one volunteered.

