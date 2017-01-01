Man killed on I-205; northbound lanes closed at Foster road

ambulance generic19 (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man was killed on I-205 after he was hit by a semi-truck driver on Sunday afternoon.

The report came into Portland Police at about 12:36 p.m. Upon arriving, officers and medical personnel found the man, who was already dead.

Police say the man pulled off the freeway and was hit when he got out of his car.

The semi-truck driver stopped and is cooperating with officers.

All northbound traffic on I-205 has been diverted off the freeway at the Foster Road exit and are being allowed to re-enter the freeway at Powell Boulevard. Police said the freeway will remain closed for several hours.