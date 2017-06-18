Man dies in single-car crash on Highway 84

Ambulance during the day, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

A 25-year-old man from The Dalles died after his car caught on fire following a crash early Sunday morning on Highway 84 in Wasco County.

Jason M. Degeus was driving eastbound on Highway 84 when he drove off the right shoulder and hit a sign. The car caught on fire. When emergency workers arrived at about 1:45 a.m., they found the car engulfed in flame.

Degeus died at the scene.

