Man dies in single-car crash on Highway 84

KGW 12:06 PM. PDT June 18, 2017

A 25-year-old man from The Dalles died after his car caught on fire following a crash early Sunday morning on Highway 84 in Wasco County.

Jason M. Degeus was driving eastbound on Highway 84 when he drove off the right shoulder and hit a sign. The car caught on fire. When emergency workers arrived at about 1:45 a.m., they found the car engulfed in flame.

Degeus died at the scene.

