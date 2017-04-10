Man criminally cited for abandoning boat on Highway 6

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. - A man who dumped a boat as garbage has been tracked down and criminally cited by Oregon State Police.

On Sunday, February 12, Fish and Wildlife Troopers from the Tillamook OSP office received multiple complaints of an abandoned boat along Highway 6 near milepost 31.

The boat was overflowing with household trash and tires. Some of the trash was scattered down the embankment and into the Wilson River.

All of the boat's identifying numbers had been altered or scratched off to avoid detection, making the boat's original owner extremely hard to track down, police said in a news release.

However, after a long and thorough investigation, troopers found their suspect. Justin Lee Savage, 28, had moved from St Helen's to Beaverton and could not keep the boat at his new residence.

Savage was criminally cited and released for littering within 100 yards of a waterway.

The Oregon Department of Transportation crews removed the boat from the highway right of way and picked up trash from the Wilson River.

Restitution for costs accrued during the removal of the vessel and trash will be sought upon conviction, police said.

