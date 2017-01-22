Man charged with murder for fatal shooting in Vancouver

Man arrested for fatal shooting in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. - Police have arrested a man for the shooting death of an adult male acquaintance in Vancouver early Sunday morning.

TJ Patrick Ferres, 55, was booked into the Clark County Jail Sunday, charged with Murder II.

Vancouver Police responded on January 22, 2017, at approximately 4:00 a.m., to the report of a shooting at a residence in the 14900 block of N.E. 5th Street.

Officers found a deceased adult male at the scene. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit conducted interviews and took Ferres into custody.

Ferres and the victim knew each other, police reported in a news release.

The name of the deceased was not released Sunday night, pending notification of next of kin.

