Man celebrating 30th birthday found dead in creek near Molalla

MOLALLA, Ore. – Police found a missing man dead in unincorporated Molalla Saturday evening.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday evening that while the details surrounding the death are still under investigation, no foul play is suspected.

Police received a call Saturday at about 1:30 p.m. in regards to a missing person in the area of Highway 211 and S. Short Fellows Road in unincorporated Molalla.

The caller informed deputies that the missing person, a man from Keizer, had been celebrating his 30th birthday party on the night of April 1, 2017, and had not been heard from or seen since.

Personnel with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team, Dive Rescue team, and K-9 unit arrived in the area and began an extensive search for the missing man.

They located the missing male in a creek, near the 18000 block of Highway 211 at about 5:30 p.m.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office will release the name of the deceased pending family notifications.

