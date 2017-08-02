A man ran over two small children in his truck on Wednesday afternoon in southeast Salem. (Photo: Salem Police Department)

SALEM, Ore. -- Bystanders detained a man who tried tried to leave the scene after he backed over two children, ages 3 and 5, in his truck on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect, 40-year-old Casper Ankin, was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including DUII, reckless driving, two counts of third-degree assault and two felony counts of hit-and-run.

The two children were taken to Salem Health and are expected to survive their injuries, Salem police said.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Navaho Court SE in Salem at about 1:49 p.m. on a report that two small children had been hit by a vehicle. As police were responding, multiple calls came in from people in the area reporting that the driver was involved in a physical altercation with others in the area.

A 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy had been playing on the sidewalk of the cul-de-sac when they were run over by a 2007 Ford truck backing out of a driveway.

The driver of the truck tried to leave the scene but was physically detained by bystanders. He then went into a home where he was contacted by officers.

