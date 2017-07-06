Longview man, 91, missing since June 29

LONGVIEW, Wash. -- A 91-year-old man has been missing from his Longview home since last month, and police are asking for help finding him.

Wilford R. "Ray" Johnson's family reported him missing on June 30 to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

He was last seen by neighbors on the morning of June 29. His vehicle was found the following day in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, just east of Cougar, Washington.

Johnson is described as 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, with blue eyes and balding white/grey hair.

"He is considered fit for his age, but his family is understandably very concerned about him," said Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Chief Criminal Deputy Charlie Rosenzweig. "They do not believe he would have driven up to the area where his car was found."

But Rosenzweig said at a Thursday morning press conference that there was nothing suspicious about the location or condition of his car, upon initial investigation.

Search crews spent three days looking for Johnson in the area around his vehicle, with help from his family, but they did not find him.

Anyone who has seen Johnson or his silver Honda since the morning of June 29 is asked to call 360-577-3092, reference CCSO case #A17-2008.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can use their smart phones and text a tip using the TIP411 APP, attn: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

