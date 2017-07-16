Longtime Portland comedy club closes its doors

Portland, Ore. -- A downtown Portland institution, and one of the longest running comedy clubs in the city has closed its doors.

The last show at Harvey's Comedy Club in Portland's Old Town district was on Saturday. The news has got a lot of comedy lovers torn up.

After more than 37 years, Barry Kolin has helped run a number of businesses in the same location, the most recent is Harvey's Comedy Club. Kolin said it all started in 1979 when Harvey's Restaurant and Lounge opened up. Then in the 80s it became the Last Laugh Comedy Night Club. By the 90s, it had turned into Harvey's Comedy Club.

Kolin said he remembers lots of good times with talented comedians.

"This young guy with red hair comes in. I said I want clean comedy and he goes 'do you know who I am.' I said no, he goes 'I don't do clean comedy," recalled Kolin.

That young guy who walked in, was Louis C.K. Kolin said he'll miss people celebrating birthdays or anniversaries at Harvey's. He'll also miss helping the community through holding fundraisers. But he said a recent heart attack played a role in his decision to close Harvey's doors.

"They kept me alive and put a couple stints in my heart and my body is saying it's time to go do something else," said Kolin.Kolin said he's hoping someone else will come along and reopen Harvey's.

He wants to pass the baton to someone else who will carry on the comedic tradition and continue to entertain people in Portland.