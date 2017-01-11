Zoo animals have a snow day

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW Sunrise forecast 1-11-17
-
Rod Hill's noon Wednesday forecast
-
Snow storm brings trees down in Portland
-
KGW late forecast 1-10-17
-
KGW 3pm weather forecast
-
26 westbound 9pm tuesday
-
Rod Hill 9 a.m. Wednesday forecast
-
KGW Files: Snow storms from 1959 to 1989
-
Salem woman killed when car crashes into house
-
Ontario kidnapping ends in fatal crash
More Stories
-
Gov. Brown, Mayor Wheeler declare state of emergency…Jan. 9, 2017, 2:19 p.m.
-
Mayor urges Portlanders to help homeless in coldJan 11, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
-
When will all the snow melt?Jan 11, 2017, 12:18 p.m.