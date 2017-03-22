WSU student's creative rap gets him internship on Fallon

(Photo courtesy : Jake Sirianni, Youtube)

PULLMAN, Wash. – A Washington State University student is going to be an intern at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Jake Sirianni, a student at the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication, posted a hilarious video of himself performing a rewritten version of Blackalicious’ “Alphabet Aerobics.” In Sirianni’s version, he lists all the reasons he would be a great intern, plus some of the comedy writers and performers he looks up to.

It obviously got Fallon’s attention and he made the announcement on his show Wednesday night that he would be his new intern this summer.

Sirianni said the current Tonight Show intern also made a song as part of his application. He said that intern had remade his own version of the show open.

Sirianni took a week and a half to write the lyrics to his version of the song, shot the video of himself for three hours, and spent an "inordinate" amount of time editing it.

Sirianni said after graduating from WSU, he will likely go into editing but would love to be an executive producer someday.

