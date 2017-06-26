Woman's video of stranger stealing her cat goes viral

A person is seen stealing the cat from outside Sides' home. (Photo: Elizabeth Sides/Facebook, KGW)

NEWBERG, Ore. – A Newberg woman’s video of a woman stealing her pet cat outside her home is going viral.

Elizabeth Sides posted the video on Facebook Monday afternoon and pleaded for help identifying the thief.

"We just want our baby girl back. I can't stop crying," Sides wrote.

The video shows a woman pull up to Sides’ home in a dark four-door sedan, grab her cat named "Sevi" from the front yard (seen at the 1-minute mark), put her in the car and drive away. Watch the video

Sevi disappeared last Thursday, Sides said. She thought a coyote snatched her cat and turned to her surveillance video for closure. She was shocked by what she found.

"Who does that? It gave me hope that she wasn't attacked, but she needs to be home," said Sides. "What this woman did was wrong. Sevi doesn't know anything but this area. This is her world. It was wrong of her to take her."

The video has thousands of shares and has been viewed tens of thousands of times.

Sides said she filed a police report. Anyone with information should call Newberg police.

Sevi the cat. (Photo: Elizabeth Sides, KGW)

