Woman sues funeral home for $2.5M after receiving wrong ashes

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Kimberly Grecco keeps the remains of her father on the night stand next to her bed.

Ronald Roark passed away in January 2016. Grecco hired Crown Memorial Center to cremate her father. She received a box from Crown Memorial that she believed held his remains.

Her plan was to go Lincoln City on Father's Day in 2016 and spread the ashes.

When she opened the box that morning, she found a tag indicating the remains were of different man. That was confirmed and Crown Memorial returned her father's remains to her nearly a year later.

Crown Memorial Center apologized for the mix up but was reprimanded by a state board.

Grecco decided to file a lawsuit asking for $2.5 million in damages.

“I've never heard of this happening. something's got to change so other people don't have to experience what I have. I will think of this every Father's Day.”

