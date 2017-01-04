Woman struck, seriously injured by vehicle in Southeast Portland

ambulance generic (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A woman was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Southeast Portland Wednesday evening.

Portland police said the woman was hit in the 10100 block of Southeast Market Street just after 5 p.m.

The woman suffered traumatic injuries, but police said they expected her to survive. Medics rushed her to a Portland hospital. Her name was not immediately released.

The driver stayed at the crash scene and cooperated with officers.

The police bureau’s major crash team is investigating.