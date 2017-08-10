Woman paralyzed from the waist down hiking Pacific Crest Trail

Stacey Kozel

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. -- When Stacey Kozel is not hiking the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail, people want to meet her.

“Well, best of luck to you. Best of luck,” said Diana Janzen as she gave Kozel a hug in a parking lot near the Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks.

They had just met but Janzen learned enough of Kozel’s incredible story to realize she was talking with someone special.

Even people who do not meet her can tell there's something up with the way Kozel walks, with the heavy metal braces and the stiff knees.

But many have no idea she's paralyzed from the waist down until she lets it slip.

“Because I’m paralyzed, I think maybe the healthier me might not have gotten through...ha, ha. Because I think I would have taken more chances,” she said when asked about trekking through the Sierra Mountains in California.

This day she met Jai Ralls, who is hiking the Pacific Crest Trail from Canada heading south to Mexico. Kozel is going the other way.

“Well there's lots of animals up north. You'll enjoy it,” Ralls said.

Indeed she will.

Stacey Kozel is 42 years old. Her body has battled the autoimmune disease lupus since she was a teen. It flares up and damages nerves in her spinal column, she says. The last flare-up happened in 2014.

“Within a couple days lost all mobility, even my arms. I couldn’t sit up, I couldn’t lift my head up, I couldn’t do anything. It took like, two three people to fight with my body because it was real tense to get into a seated position and transfer me into a chair,” she said.

Kozel often uses a wheel chair at home. But for more than four months now it’s just her and the braces and her trekking poles.

“I’m able to balance better. And the more actually I’m out on these trails I continue to learn how to balance. These trekking poles help me a lot with my balance so I can really lean into something, like the tougher terrain. I really depend on the trekking poles and my arm and shoulder strength. But mostly everything’s coming from my arms,” she said.

She's hiking alone and says yes to chances to socialize. Someone from the Cascade Locks Ale House, which has a sign in book just for PCT hikers, invited her to drop by and she did.

On the trail she's much slower than everyone else. She works at staying positive, focusing on what she's able to do, instead of what she's not.

“I try not to live there too long if I do go there. I just, I think that it happens for a reason. And my faith is pretty important to me so I always look for you know, the reasons why and you know maybe this is part of my plan and I’m supposed to be out here meeting awesome people on the trail,” she said with a smile.

And on she goes, stubbornly refusing to accept the limitations her disease wants to impose, pushing her body until she collapses at night.

Conquering the Pacific Crest Trail, and much more, one difficult step at a time.

