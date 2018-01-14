KGW
Man hit, killed on Highway 212 in Damascus

Jared Cowley, KGW 2:43 PM. PST January 14, 2018

DAMASCUS, Ore. — A 28-year-old man was hit and killed early Sunday morning on Highway 212 in Damascus.

Jami Lee Dasher, of Boring, Oregon, was walking in the eastbound lane of traffic on Highway 212, east of SE 222nd Avenue in Damascus, at around 12 a.m. Sunday when he was hit by a Jeep Cherokee driven by 54-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Pineda of Sandy.

Dasher died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

