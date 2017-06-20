Woman hit by vehicle at SE 122nd & Division

A woman was struck by vehicle early Tuesday morning, June 20, 2017 at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Division Street. (Rachael Rafanelli/KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A woman was struck buy vehicle at Southeast 122nd and Division early Tuesday morning.

The driver left the scene but was detained by police a short distance from the scene.

The woman, who was in the crosswalk with a walker, was taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told police she had the walk signal.

One eastbound lane of Division and two southbound lanes of 122nd Avenue are closed.

Right now @PortlandPolice on scene 122nd, Division after woman was hit by a vehicle. Witnesses said she was in crosswalk with "walk" sign pic.twitter.com/BUYblJoJ4I — Rachael Rafanelli (@RachaelKGW) June 20, 2017

© 2017 KGW-TV