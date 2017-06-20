KGW
Woman hit by vehicle at SE 122nd & Division

Rachael Rafanelli, KGW 6:32 AM. PDT June 20, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A woman was struck buy vehicle at Southeast 122nd and Division early Tuesday morning.

The driver left the scene but was detained by police a short distance from the scene.

The woman, who was in the crosswalk with a walker, was taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told police she had the walk signal.

One eastbound lane of Division and two southbound lanes of 122nd Avenue are closed.

