Woman found dead in Newberg house fire

NEWBERG, Ore. – A woman was found dead in a house fire in Newberg Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1900 block of Paradise Drive just before 10 a.m., according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

Crews rescued a dog from the burning home. They found a deceased woman upstairs, a TVF&R spokesperson said.

Newberg police and a medical examiner are working to determine the woman’s cause of death. Her name and age were not immediately released but fire officials referred to her as elderly.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

