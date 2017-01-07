Woman found dead in downtown parking garage, may have died from hypothermia

(Photo: ROD STEVENS, 2015 www.rodstevensmedia.com)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A 52-year-old Portland woman was found dead in a downtown Portland parking garage Saturday afternoon, and her death may have been caused by the severe winter weather conditions.

At 2:05 p.m., police were told about a woman who was removing her clothing and appeared to be struggling in the cold weather, according to Sgt. Pete Simpson of Portland police. The woman was at a Smart Park parking garage, at 730 SW 10th Ave.

When officers and medics arrived, the woman was dead.

Simpson said it appears the woman may have died to due to exposure to cold temperatures, although a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

A homeless man died from hypothermia earlier this week in Portland.

If you see someone unsheltered who appears to be in danger, call 911.

Officers will be looking for and checking on people who may be vulnerable to the severe winter conditions. Mayor Ted Wheeler said the Portland Building will be open as a day and night shelter beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Monday.

Warming centers are open in Portland and Gresham with capacity during day and night. Call 211 or visit 211’s website.

Severe weather centers will accommodate individuals and couples, pets and belongings, and do not require identification or any other documentation. Families with children seeking shelter should also call 211 and will be directed to a shelter that can accommodate children.