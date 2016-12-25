Car crashes into TriMet bus at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Alberta Street (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A woman died Saturday afternoon after she crashed her car into the back of a stopped TriMet bus.

The collision occurred at around 2:15 p.m. at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Alberta Street.

The woman, 88-year-old Jeanne Carroll Lincoln, was taken to a Portland hospital, where medical efforts to save her failed.

Her adult son, 60-year-old John Lincoln, was also in the car at the time of the crash. He was not injured, but he was transported to the hospital by officers to be with his mother.

Police believe Lincoln pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal, and may have been driving at 30 mph before the crash.

Nobody on the bus was hurt.