Polk County crash caught on dash cam

The dash cam of Frank Lund of Alberta, Canada captured this collision in Polk County. Neither driver was injured.

DALLAS, Ore. -- Two drivers escaped a fiery car crash on Highway 223/Ellendale Road Tuesday morning in Polk County that was caught on a dash cam, according to officials.

Frank Lund, of Alberta, Canada, was driving eastbound in a Chevrolet 2500 pickup on Ellendale Rd headed out of Dallas when he collided with Justin Yarbrough, of Eugene, who was driving westbound in a white GMV Envoy.

Yarbrough failed to stop at a stop sign before entering westbound Ellendale Road and collided with Lund's vehicle, according to a statement released by Polk County Sheriff's Office.

A forward-facing dash camera affixed to Lund's pickup caught Yarbrough's failure to stop at the stop sign and the subsequent crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Yarbrough was pulled from the passenger side of his vehicle by passersby who stopped to help after the crash occurred. The cars were engulfed in flames soon after both drivers exited the vehicles.

The Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the scene to help divert traffic away from the crash. The highway was closed for roughly two hours.

Yarbrough was transported to Salem Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lund provided his dash cam video to officials and told the sheriff's office he hopes the video will serve as a reminder for drivers to slow down and be alert while traveling.

Yarbrough was cited to appear in court for failing to obey a traffic control device and careless driving.

