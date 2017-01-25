KGW
Oregon county hit by ice storm approved for disaster relief

Associated Press , KGW 11:38 PM. PST January 25, 2017

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - The federal government is reimbursing public infrastructure agencies in a western Oregon county for cleanup and repairs from a December ice storm.

Lane County public agencies and utilities reported more than $9.4 million in damage, labor costs and other expenses from the Dec. 14-17 storm.

County Emergency Manager Linda Cook tells the Register-Guard each agency or utility will be eligible for up to 75 percent of the costs it incurred responding the storm.

The agencies receiving reimbursement include the University of Oregon and the cities of Eugene and Springfield.

Last month's ice storm brought branches down on power lines and utility poles, causing thousands of people to lose power. Some homeowners waited as long as eight days for power to be restored.

