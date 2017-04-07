Four people killed in small plane crash near Harrisburg

The plane crashed in a field near Harrisburg. (Photo: KEZI News, KGW)

HARRISBURG, Ore. – Four people died in a plane crash near Harrisburg on Friday morning.

The small plane crashed around 11 a.m. in a field about one mile outside the city in Linn County, according to Sheriff Bruce Riley.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Piper PA46.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Much of Western Oregon was under a high wind warning Friday morning, with strong gusts knocking down trees and power lines.

