Four people killed in small plane crash near Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Ore. – Four people died in a plane crash near Harrisburg on Friday morning.
The small plane crashed around 11 a.m. in a field about one mile outside the city in Linn County, according to Sheriff Bruce Riley.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Piper PA46.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Much of Western Oregon was under a high wind warning Friday morning, with strong gusts knocking down trees and power lines.
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs