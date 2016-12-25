KGW
Driver crashes into Salem Dairy Queen on Christmas

Associated Press , KGW 11:22 AM. PST December 25, 2016

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Firefighters say a man was taken to Salem Hospital after his car crashed into a Dairy Queen on Christmas morning.

The Marion County Fire District says firefighters responded to the Salem business at 3:10 a.m. The man was trapped inside his vehicle and the Jaws of Life freed him.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

KGW

