SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Firefighters say a man was taken to Salem Hospital after his car crashed into a Dairy Queen on Christmas morning.
The Marion County Fire District says firefighters responded to the Salem business at 3:10 a.m. The man was trapped inside his vehicle and the Jaws of Life freed him.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Driver crashes into Salem Dairy Queen on Christmas
Associated Press , KGW 11:22 AM. PST December 25, 2016
