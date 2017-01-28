Creswell HS officials resign for mocking students

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Two Willamette Valley school administrators have who were placed on leave after sending text messages in which they mocked students have resigned.

The Register-Guard reports Superintendent Todd Hamilton announced the resignations of Creswell High School Principal Andy Bracco and Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Jordan Osborn Friday afternoon.

The text conversation happened Jan. 13 during a high school basketball game. Someone in the stands took a photograph over Osborn's shoulder of the texts to Bracco on his phone.

One text made fun of a student's weight while another suggested a former student was using illegal drugs.

Bracco, reached by email Friday, said his actions were inexcusable.

Osborn, who was also reached via email before the resignations were announced, said he is deeply sorry for his extremely poor behavior.

