Creswell High School officials on leave for mocking students

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Two Willamette Valley school administrators have been placed on leave after sending text messages in which they mocked students.

The Register-Guard reports Creswell High School Principal Andy Bracco and Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Jordan Osborn were placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday.

District Superintendent Todd Hamilton said the men would be on leave pending the outcome of a "complete investigation."

The text conversation happened Jan. 13 during a high school basketball game. Someone in the stands took a photograph over Osborn's shoulder of the texts to Bracco on his phone.

One text made fun of a student's weight. Another suggested a former student was doing drugs.

Hamilton confirmed copies of the text were between Osborn and Bracco.

The administrators apologized for their comments in an email to Creswell High School families.

