Multi-vehicle crash delays I-5 traffic near Cottage Grove

Traffic backed up due to I-5 crash near Cottage Grove (Photo: ODOT)

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- One lane of northbound and southbound Interstate 5 have reopened following a crash six miles south of Cottage Grove.

Oregon State Police says the crash involved 6-8 vehicles. They reported the crash shortly after 8:30 p.m. One lane was reopened in each direction about an hour later.

The Oregon Department of Transportation advises drivers to expect delays.

