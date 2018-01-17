Multi-vehicle crash delays I-5 traffic near Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- One lane of northbound and southbound Interstate 5 have reopened following a crash six miles south of Cottage Grove.
Oregon State Police says the crash involved 6-8 vehicles. They reported the crash shortly after 8:30 p.m. One lane was reopened in each direction about an hour later.
The Oregon Department of Transportation advises drivers to expect delays.
