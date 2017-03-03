3rd Oregon State student afflicted with meningococcal disease

oregon state university memorial union (Photo: Dennis Wolverton, �OSU)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - The same strain of meningococcal disease that infected two Oregon State University students last fall has sickened another student.

The Gazette-Times reports the student has been hospitalized in Corvallis since Feb. 23 and is in good condition. The students admitted to hospital for the same disease in November were later released.

Charlie Fautin is the deputy director of the Benton County Health Department. He says health workers have identified 43 people who may have been exposed to the infected student and have treated them with antibiotics.

A 2015 outbreak at the University of Oregon killed one student.

