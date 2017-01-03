KGW
1 dead in house fire near Hubbard

January 03, 2017

HUBBARD, Ore. -- Firefighters found the body of a person inside a burning home early Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched at 3 a.m. to the 18000 block of Fobert Road NE and found three structures on fire, a hot power line and lack of onsite water.

Thirty minutes after arriving, they found a person dead in the home and notified police.

Investigators planned to wait until the fire had cooled before entering the structures.

Further information was not available.

