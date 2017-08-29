Wildfire shuts down Highway 20 near Santiam Pass

(Photo: ODOT)

U.S. Highway 20 has been closed in both directions by a wildfire burning on both sides of the road near Santiam Pass.

Eastbound traffic is being stopped at Santiam Junction and westbound traffic is being stopped at Santiam Pass, the Oregon Department of Transportation said in a news release.

"This could be a lengthy closure so travelers should consider using an alternative route, avoid the area or expect delays," the news release said.

Fire teams are attacking the fire, but limited information is currently available.

See TripCheck.com for the most updated information.

