West Linn police chief placed on leave amid investigation

Max Barr, KGW 11:40 AM. PDT June 22, 2017

WEST LINN, Ore. – West Linn’s police chief has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation into potential personnel violations.

Outside investigators are looking into whether Chief Terry Timeus’ actions violated department policies, according to a statement from the city manager’s office.

The city manager appointed Captain Neil Hennelly interim chief.

No other details of the investigation were released. The city statement said more information about the potential violations will be released after the investigation is complete.

