Wedding ring found at Tigard Bellagios Pizza during remodel

Lost wedding ring found at Bellagios Pizza in Tigard (Photo: Katherine Cook)

TIGARD, Ore. -- The phones at Bellagios Pizza in Tigard have been ringing a lot lately, and not just for pizza and breadsticks.

Customers have been inquiring about a gold wedding band that turned up at the store Monday morning.

“It was found between the wall and the frame of the booths,” said manager Elizabeth Schoppert.

She said construction crews had unbolted the seats in preparation for a store remodel when the ring popped out.

“It has to be valuable to somebody,” said Schoppert.

Since the store posted about the ring on Facebook, dozens of people have called the restaurant, hoping to claim the ring. Schoppert said so far, no one has identified the inscription inside the ring. Schoppert said she thinks the owner might be a customer who visited the store five or six years ago.

“He lost his ring and we spent 45 minutes trying to find it,” recalled Schoppert. “He was sitting in the same booth, so it has to be that guy. Unfortunately, we never got his name and phone number.”

Anyone interested in inquiring about the ring can call the Tigard Bellagio’s at 503-639-1500.

“I'm hoping we can find the owner,” said Schoppert. “This looks like a really sentimental ring.”

