Body of teen swimmer found in Columbia River off Sauvie Island

KGW 7:24 PM. PDT August 02, 2017

A teen's body was found in the Columbia River off Sauvie Island after the swimmer reportedly went under the water and did not resurface, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The teen went into the water at Walton Beach around 5 p.m. Wednesday, witnesses reported.

A witness told KGW's Mike Benner that several people jumped off a boat. One person struggled in the river and went under. Bystanders tried to help the person.

The teen's name has not been released.

