Water main break shuts down Hawthorne Bridge, several downtown streets

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A water main break in downtown Portland flooded streets and shut down Hawthorne Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The break of a 16-inch main happened at Southwest Madison Street and Southwest 1st Avenue around midday Sunday, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

In addition to the closure of Hawthorne Bridge, several streets are also closed. Southest 1st is closed between Southwest Jefferson and Southwest Salmon streets. Southwest Madison, Main and Salmon streets are closed between Southwest 1st and 2nd avenues.

Portland Fire reported the cause of the break was unknown and damage to nearby businesses was "minor." Five commercial buildings in the area have had their water service impacted because of the break. Building managers have been notified to assess any potential water damage to their basements.

@KGWNews Flooding on 1st street right off of the Hawthorne Bridge. pic.twitter.com/DyCAWUm3V6 — josue morales (@josuemoralesc) April 9, 2017

Repairs are expected to go through the night Sunday. The Portland Water Bureau said it hopes to have the bridge and all downtown streets open for the morning commute.

The Portland Water Bureau said the cast iron main that broke was installed in 1958.

SW Madison water main break pic.twitter.com/IF4eyEQjcg — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) April 9, 2017

TriMet said there was no bus service to Southwest Madison and Southwest 1st, Southwest Main and Southwest 2nd or any stops on the Hawthorne Bridge.

The Portland Water Bureau said some services in the area may have dirty water because sediment in the water mains has been agitated. The water should clear on its own in about two hours, but the bureau provided tips for people who have discolored water.

Use the water to flush toilets, but don't run it through filters, hot water heaters or washing machines.

Wait an hour, then run water from a tap for 5 minutes to see if it clears. Wait another hour and try again if the first attempt is unsuccesful. Once the water is clear, run water throughout the house to flush out any remaining sediment.

The public should use alternate routes around the work site to avoid traffic delays, and should use caution and stay alert.

