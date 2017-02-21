Watch: Jaden meets Lester Holt

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Surgeon sentenced life in prison
-
Rescued toddler now in protective custody
-
Naked man breaks into home, confronts family
-
Man wounded in shooting along SE 82nd
-
Trump supporters in Oregon give thumbs up
-
Family asks for help to find missing soldier
-
Protesters arrested during 'Not my Presidents' Day' rally
-
Police: Insurance business owner shoots man
-
Missing 2-year-old found safe near home
-
Trainer explains how dog found missing toddler
More Stories
-
'Portland's Resistance' leader applies for permit…Feb 21, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
-
DHS unveils sweeping plan to deport undocumented immigrantsFeb 21, 2017, 10:09 a.m.
-
Local Lester Holt fan meets his idolFeb 21, 2017, 2:33 p.m.