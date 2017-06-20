WATCH: Florida homeowner grabs machete, fights off armed intruders

A Sarasota homeowner fights off five armed men using a board and then a machete.

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Five men are under arrest after they tried to rob a homeowner, who defended himself with a board and then a machete, according to the Sarasota County sheriff.

It happened just after 4:45 a.m. Thursday, the Public Safety Communications Center received a report of a suspicious person armed with a rifle, at a home in the 2100 block of Dodge Avenue. As deputies were responding, more information was gathered indicating that the homeowner disarmed the suspect and was holding him until law enforcement arrived. As call takers gathered details and deputies began to arrive, the victim advised that two more suspects were involved and fled prior to law enforcement arrival. Based on a description of the suspect's vehicle, deputies were able to quickly locate it at a gas station in the 5600 block of Fruitville Road. Four men wearing dark clothing were found inside the car, one of whom was carrying several zip ties.

% INLINE %

All five men were interviewed by detectives and two of them admitted to committing the robbery. Detectives recovered surveillance video from the victim's home which captured the entire incident. Video shows Alen Beltran-Vazquez, Angel Cabrera-Basulto and Ronier Jauregui-Lorente enter the victim's porch armed with a shotgun, machete and crowbar, in an attempt to rob the victim. Cabrera-Basulto and Jauregui-Lorente are seen fleeing the home while the victim arms himself with a machete and holds Beltran-Vazquez until deputies arrive.

Detectives identified Jorge Valido-Leyva and Roberto Salcedo-Balanza as the other men in the vehicle and through interviews, learned that they helped coordinate and plan the robbery.

All five men are in custody at the Sarasota County Jail without bond. Here are their mug shots.

% INLINE %

Beltran-Vazquez is charged with two counts of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Jauregui-Lorente and Cabrera-Basulto are each charged with two counts of armed robbery. Valido-Leyva and Salcedo-Balanza face two counts each of principal to armed robbery.The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

