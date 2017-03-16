Vapor products, e-cigarettes could be taxed under Wash. bill

E-cigarette (Photo: Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS, AFP/Getty Images)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Measures to tax vapor, e-cigarettes and other nicotine products are being considered by lawmakers in Washington state.

A bill in the House proposes treating vapor products and e-cigarettes like tobacco products, which are generally taxed at 95 percent of the wholesale price. Another measure proposes a 60 percent tax. In many areas of the state consumers on average pay a 9.5 percent sales tax rate on vapor products.

Under the higher proposed rate, the consumer could pay closer to 39 percent in combined taxes, which includes retail sale and vapor products taxes.

Supporters of the bills say the manufacturers and retailers for vapor products should be required to pay taxes under the existing law that covers other tobacco products. Opponents say the bills would destroy businesses and people will find other ways to purchase vaping products.

