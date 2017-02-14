US arrests Mexican immigrant 'dreamer' in Seattle

jail-bars-generic-prison (Photo: KGW)

SEATTLE (AP) - A man who was brought to the U.S. illegally as a child but was protected from deportation by the Obama administration has been taken into custody in the Seattle area in what could be the first case of its kind in the country.

Northwest Immigrants Rights Project Legal Director Matt Adams told The Associated Press Tuesday that 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina was arrested Friday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Adams says he believes the young man was apprehended by mistake.

Adams says agents were at the Seattle home to arrest the man's father and that they took both men into custody. Ramirez Medina has a work permit under Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. He's being held in Tacoma.

Adams says the man is the first person he knows of with DACA status who has been detained.

(© 2017 KGW)