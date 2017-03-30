'Tragic day for the city of Longview' as man, boy found dead

(Photo: Google Maps)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Police responding to the report of a suicidal person found a man and young boy dead inside a Longview home.

"It's a tragic day for the city of Longview," said police Chief Jim Duscha.

He said officers arriving at 928 8th Avenue just after 5 a.m. heard what they thought were gunshots inside. They backed away, set up containment and evacuated nearby apartments.

A SWAT team was called in and police tried to communicate with the people inside via public address system.

At about 6:30 a.m., officers went through the front door and found the man and child inside. They were the only people inside the home. Police have not confirmed the relationship between the two.

The boy's name has not been released, but he was a first-grader at North Lake Elementary.

Longview Public Schools Superintendent Dan Zorn described him as a "vibrant young boy."

"I want to start by expressing heartfelt sympathy for the family of the child that's involved in this incident," Zorn said in a news conference Thursday morning. "It's incredibly difficult for us as a school district. We can only imagine what it's like for the family."

Counselors were on hand at the school to provide support for staff, children and families.

He said anyone who is having a crisis can call the Cowlitz County Crisis Hotline at 1-800-803-8833

