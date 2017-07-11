Suspects sought in $5K theft at rural Washington fire station

A Klickitat County Fire District #3 fire truck (Photo: Facebook, Klickitat County Fire District)

WHITE SALMON, Wash. -- The Klickitat County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding the thieves who stole $5,500 worth of equipment from a small fire station in rural Washington state.

Klickitat County Fire District Chief Wesley W. Long said the theft happened Monday night.

"Having life-saving equipment stolen from our citizens is extremely difficult to comprehend and tolerate," Long said. "It has also created a significant financial burden during a time when we are hosting a significant wildland fire in our jurisdiction."

The Klickitat County Fire District is one of the agencies fighting the Dry Creek fire.

Volunteer firefighters showed up at the Cherry Lane station (Station 32) on Tuesday afternoon to retrieve fire trucks to fight a small brush fire. When they arrived, they saw open compartment doors and scattered equipment, and noticed that several items were missing.

The following items were noted as stolen:

(1) MSA thermal imaging camera and base charger removed from engine compartment. Used value $1,500

(1) Physio Control Automatic External Defibrillator removed from EMS vehicle. Used value $1,750

(1) Dewault extrication sawzall, chargers and blades removed from rescue equipment cabinet. Used value $500 with accessories.

(3) Firefighter portable flashlights removed from apparatus and individual self contained breathing apparatus units. $300

(1) Stihl weed trimmer removed from utility area of the station. $150

(3) Huskvarna chain saws taken from fire trucks. $1,300

The Cherry Lane Station houses one engine, one water tender and one brush/EMS vehicle. It is supported by 10 volunteer firefighters who serve the community of Snowden, from the borders of the city of White Salmon to areas in Husum and BZ Corners.

If anyone has information about the theft, including about any vehicles or people that were seen in the station's vicinity on Monday night, please contact the Klickitat County Sheriff's Office at 509-773-4455.

© 2017 KGW-TV