Slide closes SR 4 west of Longview

Slide on SR 4 west of Longview (Photo: WSDOT)

LONGVIEW, Wash. -- A debris slide has closed both directions of State Route 4 west of Longview.

The slide was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Friday between milepost 49 and 50. The road will remain closed overnight, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews will reassess the situation Saturday morning.

Officials advise drivers to use Highway 30 in Oregon.

