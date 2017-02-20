Police seek help finding Vancouver boy missing since Feb. 4

Damen Jollymore (Photo: Clark County Sheriff's Office)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- The Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing boy who hasn't been seen since Feb. 4 at his home in Vancouver.

Damen Jollymore has an emotional condition that doesn't require medication but may cause confusion of the senses, police say.

He is 5-foot-3 and 100 pounds. Damen has braces with red and blue bands, dirty blond hair and hazel eyes. He wears glasses all the time and has a strawberry birthmark on the back of his neck about the size of a 50-cent piece.

Damen was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket that looks like a vest, black boots and a black backpack.

If anyone sees Damen, please 911 immediately. If you have information about where he is, please call Clark County Detective Craig Marler at 360-397-2108.

(© 2017 KGW)