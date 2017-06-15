Kristina Cutler-Moore (Photo: Camas police)

UPDATE: Kristina was found safe Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Original story below.

CAMAS, Wash. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a woman who left her Camas home Wednesday afternoon and hasn’t been seen since.

Kristina Cutler-Moore is developmentally delayed, police said. She was last seen at 3 p.m. when she left her home on foot. Her home is near the Forest Home Park baseball fields.

Kristina was described as 5-foot-9, 110 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweater.

Anyone who sees Kristina should call Camas police.

