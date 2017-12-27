One person critically hurt in Clark Co. crash involving 5 minors

Getty Images/iStockphoto

YACOLT, Wash. – Five minors were injured, one critically, in a single-car crash in Clark County Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to the crash in the 18100 block of Northeast Lucia Falls Road just after 3 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the car left the road and crashed into trees and brush, injuring all five people in the car.

One of the minors was critically hurt and another suffered serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Both were rushed to hospitals.

Investigators said excessive speed was a factor in the crash. Alcohol was not a factor.

The other three people had minor or no injuries. They were reunited with their parents.

The names of the people involved in the crash were not immediately released.

