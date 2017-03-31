Missing woman sought in Clark County

Shandee Forest Crowley.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. – Clark County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in their search for a woman who has not been seen since early Thursday morning.

Shandee Forest Crowley, 37, left her home to go to an all-night pharmacy, deputies said, but it doesn’t appear that she ever arrived.

She may be driving a green 2016 Jeep Patriot with Washington license plate AXK 2864, and she may be with the family dog, a brown lab/pit bull mix.

Crowley’s family reported her missing Thursday. They told deputies her disappearance was out of character.

She is described as a white woman, 5-foot-3, 140 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees Crowley or her vehicle is asked to call 911.

