KGW
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Man with gunshot wound crashes truck near Ilani Casino

A wounded man crashed his truck near the Ilani casino.

KGW 1:12 PM. PST January 05, 2018

LA CENTER, Wash. – A man who crashed his pickup truck near the parking lot of the Ilani Casino Resort on Friday morning had a gunshot wound to his pelvic area, Clark County sheriff’s deputies said.

It’s unclear where the shooting occurred.

A sheriff’s deputy was in the casino parking lot at 9:45 a.m. when he heard a crash and saw the truck. He found a man inside with a gunshot wound.

Another person was in the truck at the time of the crash. That person left the scene, deputies said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting and crash are unclear.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital.

The casino remains open. No one else was hurt.

© 2018 KGW-TV

KGW

ilani casino opens to big crowds

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories