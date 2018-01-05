Man with gunshot wound crashes truck near Ilani Casino

A man crashed his pickup truck outside the casino on Friday morning. (Photo: Art Edwards)

LA CENTER, Wash. – A man who crashed his pickup truck near the parking lot of the Ilani Casino Resort on Friday morning had a gunshot wound to his pelvic area, Clark County sheriff’s deputies said.

It’s unclear where the shooting occurred.

A sheriff’s deputy was in the casino parking lot at 9:45 a.m. when he heard a crash and saw the truck. He found a man inside with a gunshot wound.

Another person was in the truck at the time of the crash. That person left the scene, deputies said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting and crash are unclear.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital.

The casino remains open. No one else was hurt.

Investigation outside Ilani casino. Man crashes pickup truck. Deputies discover he has a gunshot wound to his leg. pic.twitter.com/wzkm5uvg2L — Art Edwards (@artedwardskgw) January 5, 2018

