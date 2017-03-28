Judge approves release of jailed Seattle-area 'Dreamer'

Daniel Ramirez Medina (Photo: Public Counsel)

SEATTLE (AP) - An immigration judge says a Mexican man arrested despite participating in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children can be released from custody pending deportation proceedings.

Matt Adams, an attorney at the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, told The Associated Press that Judge John Odell made the decision Tuesday. Adams says he expects 24-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina to be released Wednesday.

Immigration agents arrested Ramirez on Feb. 10 at a suburban Seattle apartment complex where they had gone to arrest his father, a previously deported felon.

Agents said Ramirez acknowledged affiliating with gangs, which he adamantly denies.

He has no criminal record and twice passed background checks to participate in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children to stay and work.

© 2017 KGW-TV