Hot oil spill from overturned semitrailer closes SR 14 near Washougal

A semitrailer overturned Tuesday, June 27, 2017, spilling hot oil onto both lanes of SR 14 about eight miles east of Washougal, Washington.

KGW 10:40 AM. PDT June 27, 2017

WASHOUGAL, Wash. -- A semitrailer overturned Tuesday morning on SR 14, spilling hot oil onto both lanes of the highway, about eight miles east of Washougal.

The highway is closed in both directions due to the spill. There is no estimate for when it will reopen.

Cleanup has started on the highway. The oil is hardening and will need to be "scraped off the road and excavated from [the] slope," according to the Washington Department of Ecology.

 

