Hot oil spill from overturned semitrailer closes SR 14 near Washougal

Hot oil spilled onto SR 14 east of Washougal, Washington, after a semi trailer overturned on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. (Photo: WSDOT Southwest via Twitter)

WASHOUGAL, Wash. -- A semitrailer overturned Tuesday morning on SR 14, spilling hot oil onto both lanes of the highway, about eight miles east of Washougal.

The highway is closed in both directions due to the spill. There is no estimate for when it will reopen.

Hot oil spilled from an overturned semi trailer has both directions of SR 14 blocked 8 miles east of Washougal. No estimate for reopening. pic.twitter.com/Kynh472rY9 — WSDOT - Southwest (@wsdot_sw) June 27, 2017

Cleanup has started on the highway. The oil is hardening and will need to be "scraped off the road and excavated from [the] slope," according to the Washington Department of Ecology.

Clean up work is underway on SR 14. Both directions closed due to an oil spill 8 miles east of Washougal. No estimate for reopening. pic.twitter.com/rMHzHzTg4K — WSDOT - Southwest (@wsdot_sw) June 27, 2017

Goo is hardening at #SR14accident & will need to be scraped off road, excavated from slope. pic.twitter.com/Wx093P4STI — WA Dept of Ecology (@EcologyWA) June 27, 2017

