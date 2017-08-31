Deputies search for missing, endangered Vancouver woman

Angela Haxby

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Clark County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing, endangered woman who has not been seen since Thursday morning.

Angela Haxby, 21, is “developmentally delayed,” deputies said. She is 5-foot-3 with a medium build, blond hair and blue eyes.

Haxby was last seen at her Vancouver home, located at 6320 NE 100th Ave., around 11 a.m. on Aug. 31.

She was last seen wearing a dark shirt with dark capri pants.

Anyone who sees Haxby is asked to call 911.

